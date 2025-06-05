ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Hurricane Preparedness Drive-Thru Event Happening This Weekend

As the 2025 hurricane season gets underway, local organizations are teaming up to help Tampa Bay residents get ready. On Saturday, June 7 at 9 a.m., Rebuilding Together Greater Florida…

Jen Glorioso
hurricane prep kit
Getty Royalty Free

As the 2025 hurricane season gets underway, local organizations are teaming up to help Tampa Bay residents get ready. On Saturday, June 7 at 9 a.m., Rebuilding Together Greater Florida (RTGFL)—alongside Farm Share, Sunshine Health, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—will host a large-scale drive-thru hurricane preparedness event at Raymond James Stadium.

With up to 1,000 families expected, the event will provide free preparedness kits containing essential supplies like nonperishable food, flashlights with batteries, phone chargers, portable fans, and reusable bags. These items can make a real difference when storms strike and resources are scarce.

The event is part of RTGFL’s mission to build safer, more resilient communities, especially for those most vulnerable to natural disasters. As hurricane threats grow in intensity and unpredictability, having basic emergency supplies on hand is crucial.

It's highly recommended that you get there early as supplies will go fast. The event kicks off at 9a.m. and will go until supplies run out.

This year’s hurricane season is forecasted to be particularly active, making preparation more important than ever. Events like this not only distribute needed resources but also remind residents of the importance of early planning.

Together, with the help of community partners and local leaders, Tampa Bay is getting stronger and more prepared—one hurricane kit at a time.

hurricane
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: June 6-June 8
Local NewsThings To Do in Tampa This Weekend: June 6-June 8Jennifer Eggleston
Tampa Bay Transit Officials Give Green Light to $4.8M for Cross Bay Ferry Comeback
Local NewsTampa Bay Transit Officials Give Green Light to $4.8M for Cross Bay Ferry ComebackJim Mayhew
Pride homosexual, gay, lesbian community at a parade with hands raised and the LGBT flag
Local NewsThe Easiest Way To Get Around Downtown St. Pete For The Pride ParadeJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect