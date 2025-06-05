Hurricane Preparedness Drive-Thru Event Happening This Weekend

As the 2025 hurricane season gets underway, local organizations are teaming up to help Tampa Bay residents get ready. On Saturday, June 7 at 9 a.m., Rebuilding Together Greater Florida (RTGFL)—alongside Farm Share, Sunshine Health, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—will host a large-scale drive-thru hurricane preparedness event at Raymond James Stadium.

With up to 1,000 families expected, the event will provide free preparedness kits containing essential supplies like nonperishable food, flashlights with batteries, phone chargers, portable fans, and reusable bags. These items can make a real difference when storms strike and resources are scarce.

The event is part of RTGFL’s mission to build safer, more resilient communities, especially for those most vulnerable to natural disasters. As hurricane threats grow in intensity and unpredictability, having basic emergency supplies on hand is crucial.

It's highly recommended that you get there early as supplies will go fast. The event kicks off at 9a.m. and will go until supplies run out.

This year’s hurricane season is forecasted to be particularly active, making preparation more important than ever. Events like this not only distribute needed resources but also remind residents of the importance of early planning.