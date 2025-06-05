The Easiest Way To Get Around Downtown St. Pete For The Pride Parade

Starting June 28, buses will zip Pride attendees between Tropicana Field and downtown St. Petersburg at no cost. The transit plan opens up 1,000 parking spaces at the stadium, plus an extra shuttle running from the local high school.

"We are proud to be, yet again, the official mode of transportation to St. Pete Pride," said Brad Miller, Chief Executive Officer of PSTA, to I Love the Burg. "However you celebrate Pride, PSTA will take you there!"

Want to park at the stadium? Head to Lots 6 and 7. They'll stay open from late morning until midnight. The SunRunner will whisk you straight to the festivities without spending a dime.

Not keen on stadium parking? Try St. Petersburg High School on Fifth Avenue North instead. Free shuttles will run back and forth to the parade all day long. Just don't forget to move your car before nightfall; overnight parking isn't allowed.

Two more options won't cost you anything: catch the Central Avenue Trolley or hop on Route 9. Both run fare-free during the celebration.