Singer Coco Jones Drops First Full Album ‘Why Not More?’ After GRAMMY Win

Fresh off her Grammy win for Best R&B Performance, Coco Jones has released her debut album, Why Not More?, under Def Jam Recordings. The record marks her first full-length project since the award.

"I made a lot of the decisions myself this time," Jones said in a chat with ABC Studios. "I wanted to have some songs that are just more about love and the positives of a relationship, and also some songs where you're big-upping yourself."

Why Not More? features the gold-certified track "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" and a collab with YG Marley on the title song, while producer London on da Track adds fresh sounds with Caribbean beats to the mix.

Discussing the title track with Flaunt Magazine, Coco shared, "Does it make you feel something? Mm hmm. That was kind of the standard. That was the only rule. It all just felt real."

After a tough breakup, she wrote "By Myself" - her most raw work yet. The guitar-backed track reflects her journey through hard times and self-discovery.

Starting her career as a teen on Disney, Jones struck out on her own before signing with Def Jam. Her EP, What I Didn't Tell You, laid the groundwork for this bigger release.

"I think knowing myself has helped me to communicate who I am in a much better way. I still gotta bet on myself and that might not always lead to the perfect formula, but at least I won't live with regrets," Jones concluded. The Grammy winner draws inspiration from singers like Brandy.