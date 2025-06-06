This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 6

June 6 is an extraordinary date in hip-hop and R&B. Evolution of the genres occurred on this day due to numerous pivotal moments. One influential artist commemorating their birthday on this date is the American rapper Vic Mensa, who was born in 1993. His debut album, The Autobiography, was released in 2017 and debuted on the Billboard 200's Top 40 at No. 27, reaching No. 18 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It features appearances by industry titans such as Pusha T, Pharrell Williams, Weezer, Chief Keef and The Dream.