This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 6
June 6 is an extraordinary date in hip-hop and R&B. Evolution of the genres occurred on this day due to numerous pivotal moments. One influential artist commemorating their birthday on…
June 6 is an extraordinary date in hip-hop and R&B. Evolution of the genres occurred on this day due to numerous pivotal moments. One influential artist commemorating their birthday on this date is the American rapper Vic Mensa, who was born in 1993. His debut album, The Autobiography, was released in 2017 and debuted on the Billboard 200's Top 40 at No. 27, reaching No. 18 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It features appearances by industry titans such as Pusha T, Pharrell Williams, Weezer, Chief Keef and The Dream.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These iconic hip-hop and R&B albums were released on June 6:
- 2000: American hip-hop group Jurassic 5 dropped their second album, Quality Control, with Interscope Records. It peaked at No. 43 on the Billboard 200 and No. 33 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2006: DJ Khaled released his first album, Listennn... the Album. It debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2006: American rap icon Ice Cube dropped his seventh album, Laugh Now, Cry Later. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts.
Cultural Milestones
June 6 has seen several culture-shaping moments in hip-hop and R&B, including:
- 1973: R&B legend Barry White's song "I'm Gonna Love You Just a Little More Baby” was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. The sultry third single from his debut album, I've Got So Much to Give, reached the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 3.
- 1990: American hip-hop group 2 Live Crew's third album, As Nasty As They Wanna Be, was declared legally obscene after a Federal judge ruled it a violation of community obscenity standards. The ruling prohibited retailers from selling the record in the Florida counties of Broward, Dade, and Palm Beach. However, a court of appeals later overturned the verdict, declaring the album had artistic value.
- 2006: Yung Joc's debut album, New Joc City, was released. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts.
Industry Changes and Challenges
These historic moments and tragic occurrences happened on June 6:
- 2006: American R&B musician Billy Preston died of respiratory failure at the age of 59. As a prolific musician, he enjoyed success as a solo artist and session player, appearing on songs by Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Luther Vandross, Eric Clapton, and The Beatles.
- 2010: Marvin Isley, the youngest member of the R&B band the Isley Brothers, died from diabetes-related complications at the age of 56. He was a formidable bassist who debuted on the group's 1971 album, Givin' It Back, and is co-credited with writing several songs, including "Between the Sheets" and "Fight the Power."
June 6 has heralded the release of several pivotal records that are still relevant. It also saw the demise of two legendary R&B pioneers, who are remembered fondly by the artists they worked with and the millions of fans they inspired.