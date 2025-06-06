ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

What’s Next For Tampa’s Britton Plaza?

In a big property deal, Brixmor Property Trust bought South Tampa’s Britton Plaza for $59 million. Their plan divides the large 30-acre property into three main sections. Located in a…

Jen Glorioso
Britton Plaza
Meredith Andrade

In a big property deal, Brixmor Property Trust bought South Tampa's Britton Plaza for $59 million. Their plan divides the large 30-acre property into three main sections.

Located in a wealthy area, this shopping center is anchored by Publix and Marshalls. Through thoughtful planning, Brixmor wants to add housing while keeping the center's special feel.

New plans show a creative blend of shops and homes across the property. This deal is one of the biggest commercial purchases South Tampa has seen this year.

Plans include keeping the historic original sign, carefully blending old with new throughout the site.

Local residents have mixed feelings about how the plaza looks now. Some want updates to keep up with modern shopping needs, while others prefer to keep things mostly the same.

This big price tag shows how hot South Tampa's market has become. With investors putting money in, property prices keep going up.

Getting it right means finding a sweet spot between new development and what the community wants. Regular shoppers really care about keeping their favorite stores and familiar layout.

When work will begin is still unknown. Brixmor hasn't shared their schedule or specific plans yet.

Store owners and shoppers will get updates as things progress. Most stores should keep running during the early planning phase.

The city needs to okay any major changes. They'll look at traffic effects and make sure plans follow building rules before approving anything.

ShoppingTampa
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
Walmart Brings Drone Delivery to Tampa
Local NewsWalmart Brings Drone Delivery to TampaJen Glorioso
Tampa Bay Sun FC Punches Ticket to USL Super League Semifinals
Local NewsTampa Bay Sun FC Punches Ticket to USL Super League SemifinalsJim Mayhew
hurricane prep kit
Local NewsHurricane Preparedness Drive-Thru Event Happening This WeekendJen Glorioso
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect