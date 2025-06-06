What’s Next For Tampa’s Britton Plaza?

In a big property deal, Brixmor Property Trust bought South Tampa's Britton Plaza for $59 million. Their plan divides the large 30-acre property into three main sections.

Located in a wealthy area, this shopping center is anchored by Publix and Marshalls. Through thoughtful planning, Brixmor wants to add housing while keeping the center's special feel.

New plans show a creative blend of shops and homes across the property. This deal is one of the biggest commercial purchases South Tampa has seen this year.

Plans include keeping the historic original sign, carefully blending old with new throughout the site.

Local residents have mixed feelings about how the plaza looks now. Some want updates to keep up with modern shopping needs, while others prefer to keep things mostly the same.

This big price tag shows how hot South Tampa's market has become. With investors putting money in, property prices keep going up.

Getting it right means finding a sweet spot between new development and what the community wants. Regular shoppers really care about keeping their favorite stores and familiar layout.

When work will begin is still unknown. Brixmor hasn't shared their schedule or specific plans yet.

Store owners and shoppers will get updates as things progress. Most stores should keep running during the early planning phase.