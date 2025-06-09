A Slice of Summer: Watermelon Weekend at Keel Farms

The perfect summer treat is getting it's own weekend of fun in Plant City. Get ready to make juicy memories at Keel Farms’ Watermelon Weekend, happening June 21–22, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day! This fun-for-all-ages event is the perfect way to kick off summer, with free admission and just $10 for parking.

What’s on the menu? Everything watermelon, of course! From watermelon eating contests to sweet treats, food trucks, and farm-fresh wine and cider, there’s something for every taste. Local vendors, bounce houses, and a kid-friendly zone make this festival a must for families.

New this year: waterslides! That’s right—bring your towel and get ready to cool off in the most refreshing way. "The addition of waterslides is going to make our Watermelon Weekend literally cooler than ever," said Clay Keel, President of Keel Farms.

Grab a bite from walk-up food stations and enjoy open seating around the farm—no reservations needed. While you dine, kick back to live music from local favorites: Jason Stallworth brings acoustic 80s vibes to the Garden Stage, while Tyler Dusek will headline the main stage with nostalgic covers and original tunes during “Jammin’ on the Patio.”