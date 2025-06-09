Babs Has A Pair Of Tickets To See Lil Wayne

This week, Babs is hooking you up to see Lil Wayne: The Carter VI Tour at Kia Center on October 1, 2025
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 6/9-6/13/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 6/9-6/13/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: Pair of tickets see Lil Wayne at Kia Center on October 1, 2025
- Prize Value: $39.50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation