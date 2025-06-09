ContestsEvents
Babs Has A Pair Of Tickets To See Lil Wayne

This week, Babs is hooking you up to see Lil Wayne: The Carter VI Tour at Kia Center on October 1, 2025 Contest Rules:

This week, Babs is hooking you up to see Lil Wayne: The Carter VI Tour at Kia Center on October 1, 2025

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 6/9-6/13/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 6/9-6/13/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: Pair of tickets see Lil Wayne at Kia Center on October 1, 2025
  • Prize Value: $39.50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
Lil Wayne
smckenzieWriter
