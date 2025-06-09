Beat The Freak And Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Ralph Barbosa & Rene Vaca

Join Ralph Barbosa and Rene Vaca for a night of laughter. Listen to win a pair of tickets to the show!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 06/9-6/13/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 06/9-6/13/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected:5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Ralph Barbosa & Rene Vaca at Starz Center on June 21, 2025
- Prize Value: : $34
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Outback Presents