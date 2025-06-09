ContestsEvents
Beat The Freak And Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Ralph Barbosa & Rene Vaca

Join Ralph Barbosa and Rene Vaca for a night of laughter. Listen to win a pair of tickets to the show! Contest Rules:

smckenzie

Join Ralph Barbosa and Rene Vaca for a night of laughter. Listen to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 06/9-6/13/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 06/9-6/13/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected:5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Ralph Barbosa & Rene Vaca at Starz Center on June 21, 2025
  • Prize Value: : $34
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Outback Presents
