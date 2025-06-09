Onyx Member Fredro Starr to Direct Film About NYC’s The Tunnel Nightclub

Fredro Starr attends the 17th Annual Harlem's Fashion Row Fashion Show & Style Awards on September 03, 2024 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

This June, Fredro Starr will step behind the camera for the first time to direct The Tunnel, a new movie bringing the gritty 1990s New York club scene to life. The streets of Manhattan will serve as the backdrop for this raw slice of hip-hop history.

You'll get to see rising star Deyshaun Tucker take on the leading role. His character, a college athlete, faces life-changing decisions in a single night at the legendary Tunnel nightclub. Tucker brings his skills from Carl Weber's The Family Business to this intense drama about friendship and hard choices.

The real Tunnel Club operated in the Terminal Warehouse from 1986 to 2001. Night after night, the walls shook with beats as artists and fans packed the space. For 15 years, it stood as the beating heart of New York City nightlife.

According to The Source, "The club's wild reputation was immortalized in numerous songs and interviews, including Complex's well-documented oral history."

Working with Jason Latief Anderson, Starr co-wrote the script, drawing on his real-life experiences and insights from his time in that space. His memoir, BACDAFUCUP: The Story of Onyx, also adds depth to the tale. His company, 100 MAD Company, produced the film, giving him complete creative control over it.

Music flowed through The Tunnel Club like blood through veins. MCs still speak its name with respect. Its spirit lives in countless lyrics, a testament to its power over the culture.

Through the lens of 90s youth, the film shows a city alive after dark. Streets buzz with energy as dreams take flight. More casting news will be revealed soon as cameras get set to roll across the five boroughs.