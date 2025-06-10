ContestsEvents
Eminem Once Wanted Mariah Carey to Play His Mom in ‘8 Mile’

Eminem reportedly asked Mariah Carey to play his mother in 8 Mile. Then things took an unexpected—and steamy—turn.

Kayla Morgan
Split image - Eminem in all black and Marihah in gold dress
Photo by Kevin Winter/ Getty Images

It might sound surprising, but according to producer Damizza, Eminem once wanted Mariah Carey to play his mother in 8 Mile.

Damizza—who’s worked with Carey shared the unexpected story on the TFU show. He said Eminem was eager to meet with Carey about the role, and asked Damizza to help make it happen.

His first reaction? “I’m not getting in the middle of that. I know how this ends,” he said.

At first, Carey declined the meeting. But once she learned it was for a movie, she reconsidered. When the meeting finally happened, Eminem made his intentions clear. “The first thing out of [Eminem’s] mouth is, ‘I want you to play my mother,’” Damizza recalled.

Carey’s reaction wasn’t great. “Her insecurities kicked in big time,” he said.

According to Damizza, the meeting shifted from professional to personal. “It was her chasing him, not him chasing her,” he claimed. “Next thing I know, we are at Eminem’s house… and they disappear. The second they went into his room, literally, I was like, I’m going back to LA. There is no point of me being here. It went from business to f------.”

Rumors about a short-lived relationship between Eminem and Carey have circulated since 2001—something Carey has consistently denied.

Eminem later addressed their alleged relationship publicly in his 2009 diss track “The Warning,” a response to Carey’s single “Obsessed,” which many believe is about him. In the song, he rapped:

“Wow Mariah, didn’t expect you to go balls out / B---- shut the f--- up ‘fore I put all them phone calls out / You made it to my house when you was Wild’n Out before Nick / When you was on my d--- and give you something to smile about.”

In the end, Carey didn’t appear in 8 Mile. The role of Eminem’s mother went to Kim Basinger, who received critical acclaim for her performance.

EminemMariah Carey
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





