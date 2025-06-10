Man Arrested After Calling 911 Because He Didn’t Get Laid At Clearwater Strip Club

Sultan Alnofaie called emergency services asking police to "come take him to jail" following a dispute over his $300 payment at Oz Gentlemen's Club, according to Fox 13 News.

When cops showed up in the early hours of June 8, they found the Miramar resident obviously drunk. He reeked of alcohol and was slurring his words while trying to explain what happened.

Workers told police that the man wanted to get a private room, then kept pushing for stuff that wasn't allowed at the club.

He got charged with misusing the emergency phone system. Cops took him straight to jail.

Records show he got out on bail, but they don't say how much he paid.

This case shows why there are tough rules about using emergency lines. Messing with 911 can get you in big trouble in Florida.