SEA LIFE Florida Welcomes Visitors at LEGOLAND With 3,000 Marine Animals

The doors swung open Friday at SEA LIFE Florida, adding a splash of ocean wonder to LEGOLAND Florida Resort. Inside, thousands of sea creatures now call Winter Haven home.

"We're so excited," said Franceen Gonzales, president of LEGOLAND Florida Resort, to WESH. "It's 25 exhibits, 10 different galleries, and very immersive. Visitors can see 150 different species from all over the world."

At the heart of this water world stands a stunning 180-degree tunnel. Water rushes through the massive "Under the Sea" tank: all 150,000 gallons of it. Kids press their hands against glass walls in touch pools while stingrays glide past viewing windows.

SEA LIFE Curator Sarah McMahon told Bay News 9, "When they see a stingray glide right past their face, or lock eyes with a curious octopus, something amazing happens. That spark of curiosity turns into respect. And respect is the first step to protecting our ocean."

This water wonderland marks the fourth big draw at the park. You'll find it right next to PEPPA PIG Theme Park: both run by Merlin Entertainment along with the main resort.

The Winter Haven site joins a web of 50 SEA LIFE centers worldwide. These spots pull in 20 million visits each year. Through SEA LIFE TRUST, they work to keep oceans clean and safe.

Want to pitch in? This month, round up your ticket price: the extra change goes straight to ocean protection through SEA LIFE TRUST. The tanks light up daily at 10 a.m.