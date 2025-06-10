Week-Long Juneteenth Celebrations Around Tampa

Starting June 13, Tampa bursts into action with a week of Juneteenth events. The festivities begin at City Center with a flag ceremony and end at Perry Harvey Sr. Park with a police-hosted community gathering.

On June 13, crowds will gather at City Center from 5 to 8 p.m. Local vendors and the Tampa Bay Juneteenth Coalition will fill the space with music, scents, and tastes during the opening festival.

Art lovers can visit the Tampa Museum of Art without cost on June 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids and adults will find creative activities spread across the Vinik Family Education Center, art-filled halls, and open-air terrace.

Young people take center stage June 16 at 4811 Ehrlich Road. From 1 to 7 p.m., music fills the air while food trucks serve up treats. Students can check out work options and health info between bites and beats.

At Mann-Wagnon Memorial Park, USF's Dr. David Ponton speaks on June 15. His 2-3:30 p.m. talk, "Juneteenth, Pride, Freedom," sheds fresh light on Black history's many sides.

The week peaks on June 19 when the Tampa Police Department's Black History Committee hosts their second block party. Perry Harvey Sr. Park transforms from 4-7 p.m., uniting sellers, nonprofits, and community stars.

Wesley Chapel District Park joins in June 21. Their fifth yearly bash runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., bringing free fun and shows to East Pasco folks.