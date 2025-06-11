St. Pete Pier Plans Huge Drone Show for 5th Anniversary Celebration

A spectacular month of events will mark the St. Pete Pier's fifth year this July. The waterfront will burst with activity: from a massive drone display to music and fireworks.

At dawn on July 4, runners will stream along the pier's edge. As night falls, the U.S. Army's 13th Band will fill the air with music before bright bursts paint the dark sky at 9 p.m.

July 5 brings back old-time pier magic. Skiers will slice through waves while bands play tunes that echo the spot's rich past. These shows tap into memories from the pier's earlier chapters.

The main event strikes on July 27: known as "727 Day" for the area's phone code. A fleet of 1,000 drones will paint patterns overhead, some crafted to shimmer like stars. Visit St. Pete Clearwater has lined up local musicians and DJs to keep the energy high.

Not since its 2020 launch has the pier seen such an ambitious aerial show. This mix of new tech and seaside charm writes a fresh chapter in the pier's story.

Since opening its gates five years ago, this waterfront gem has transformed Downtown's edge. Now it pulses with life, from casual strolls to major gatherings throughout the year.

City planners picked summer's peak for these events, when tourists flock to the shore. Every activity comes free of charge.