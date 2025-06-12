Ice Spice Joins ‘SpongeBob’ Cast with New Song for Upcoming 2025 Movie

The next SpongeBob film has added rap sensation Ice Spice to its cast. She'll voice a character and write music for the animated film, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, which is set to open on December 19.

"It's like coming home," said director Derek Drymon, who's worked on the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise for 20 years, reported Deadline. He shared the film's opening sequence at Annecy's International Animation Film Festival.

Ice Spice isn't the only big name on the cast list. Regina Hall, Sherry Cola, Arturo Castro, and George Lopez will also join the project. Tom Kenny returns as SpongeBob, with Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick and Mark Hamill playing the Flying Dutchman.

The plot sends SpongeBob and friends on an underwater quest against the Flying Dutchman's ghost. Early scenes show our yellow hero growing to 36 clams tall - just enough to sneak into an amusement park where he bumps into his boss, Mr. Krabs, who tells him there's more to being a grownup than height and shares the tale of his adventures at sea.

This role marks a sweet return for Ice Spice. Back in 2022, she dropped "Bikini Bottom," paying tribute to SpongeBob's underwater town. That track appeared on her debut EP, Like...?, which shot up to No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Writers Pam Brady and Matt Lieberman drafted the script. Lisa Stewart, Aaron Dem, and Brady take charge of production, while Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller step in as executive producers.

The film is being produced by Paramount Pictures in association with Nickelodeon Movies, Domain Entertainment, and MRC, according to Deadline.