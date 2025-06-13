Nelly & Ashanti Share Their Story in New Reality Series
Nelly and Ashanti share their journey from breakup to baby in their new reality show We Belong Together on Peacock.
Nelly and Ashanti are stepping back into the spotlight—not just as artists, but as a couple and new parents.
In the newly released trailer for their upcoming reality series Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, the stars open up about their journey back to each other after a decade apart. The show, debuting June 26 on Peacock, offers a closer look at how their relationship evolved, the challenges they’ve faced, and the new chapter they’re building together.
The trailer, released Thursday, June 12, shows the couple reflecting on their history, which dates back to 2003 when they first began dating. After years of being on and off, they rekindled their romance in 2023—ten years after their initial breakup. Since then, they’ve quietly gotten married and welcomed their first child together, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, affectionately nicknamed KK, in 2024.
“We were together off and on for 11 years, before the final [sic]...” Ashanti begins in the trailer.
“I hated her,” Nelly jokes. “I hated him,” Ashanti responds with a laugh. “I didn’t think that we would get back together.”
“She got me y’all,” Nelly says, smiling. “He wanted to get got,” Ashanti replies.
Their new show will follow them as they adjust to life as parents while also addressing their past. Viewers can expect a mix of heartfelt moments and honest conversations as the couple navigates their relationship in the public eye once again.
In a November 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ashanti opened up about their infant son. “He’s such an incredibly happy baby,” she said. “He smiles all the time.” She also noted how much KK lights up around Nelly: “When he sees daddy, the vibe definitely changes.”
Nelly, born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., also has a daughter, Chanelle (born 1994), and a son, Cornell (born 1999), from a previous relationship with Channetta Valentine. After the death of his sister Jackie Donahue in 2005, he adopted her children, Shawn and Sydney Thomas, stepping in to raise them following her battle with leukemia.
The series premieres June 26 on Peacock, promising a rare, behind-the-scenes glimpse at love, family, and fame.