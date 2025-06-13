The Most Expensive City to Live in Florida

Everyone knows that the richest cities in America are usually a few of the meccas, which often feature expensive areas and a very high cost of living. But, some suburbs are expensive, especially if they're near large cities and offer a more peaceful and convenient area to live. The actual definition of a suburb is "an area on the edge of a large town or city where people who work in the town or city often live," according to the Cambridge Dictionary, so it's obviously a favorable place for a lot of workers to live. So, what's the richest suburb in the state?

The Most Affluent Suburb in Florida

Yahoo Finance has a piece out naming the richest suburbs in each state, including ours. "The best suburbs in America have a combination of appealing characteristics, including nice homes and great amenities," the article, which is from Go Banking Rates, states. "Of course, these desirable features cost a lot of money — in some cases, an exorbitant amount."

So, what makes people like suburbs so much? Wheaton World Wide Moving notes that "on one hand, cities often have attractions like museums, restaurants and theaters." But, "On the other hand, depending on your lifestyle and priorities, living in the suburbs may prove better for you and your family." Suburbs also usually have good schools and low, or relatively low, crime rates. So, it goes without saying that suburbs can offer a more convenient and private lifestyle while still having plenty to do. When you get into more rural areas, the land is beautiful, but you might be living miles away from a gas station or grocery store.