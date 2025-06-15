This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 15

Many groundbreaking moments in hip-hop and R&B that continue reverberating throughout the music industry occurred on June 15. American rapper Ice Cube, born in 1969, commemorates his birthday on this day. A former member of the legendary gangsta rap group N.W.A., he has released several commercially successful albums. His third album, The Predator, launched in 1992, topped the Billboard Hot 100 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several groundbreaking hip-hop and R&B albums and singles made their debuts on this day:

1991: Paula Abdul's single “Rush Rush” from her second album, Spellbound, topped the Billboard Hot 100, five weeks after its release. The song remained at the top of the chart for five consecutive weeks, becoming the longest-running No. 1 hit since Madonna's “Like A Virgin,” which spent six weeks at No. 1.

2004: American hip-hop group the Beastie Boys released their sixth album, To the 5 Boroughs, in the U.S., following its international release a day earlier. It debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2007: American producer Timbaland released the song "The Way I Are," featuring R&B singer Keri Hilson. Released as the second single from his second album, Shock Value, it peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

2010: Canadian rap megastar Drake unveiled his highly anticipated debut album, Thank Me Later. The record entered the charts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

2012: Moroccan-American rapper French Montana launched the song "Pop That" as the lead single to his debut album, Excuse My French. The track, which features fellow rappers Lil Wayne, Drake, and Rick Ross, peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100.

2017: American rap mogul Jay-Z became the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, making history. American singer and producer Babyface, Swedish singer-songwriter Max Martin, and the American rock band Chicago were also honored.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry has also seen upheavals and tragic moments on this day:

2002: American rapper Big Mello died in a car crash at the age of 33. He was a former member of the American hip-hop group the Screwed Up Click, known for its signature sound characterized by slowed and distorted tracks, which became a hallmark of Houston hip-hop.

2017: American rapper 40 Glocc was shot twice while attending a funeral service in San Bernardino, California. The G-Unit West rapper's injuries were not life-threatening, and he recovered fully.