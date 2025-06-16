B.o.B Kicks Off North American Tour to Celebrate Debut Album’s 15th Anniversary

Starting September 12 in Chicago, B.o.B will take the stage for a tour run across North America. The six-time Grammy nominee marks 15 years since his debut album, B.o.B Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray, was released.

He announced the 15th anniversary tour on his Instagram on Wednesday, June 11, with a reel compilation of his best moments on stage with the caption, "Big Love to the Day Ones dats still rockin wit me!! This is for you all."

Back in 2010, the genre-blending album shot straight to the top of Billboard's 200 chart. Fans couldn't get enough of "Nothin' on You," while "Airplanes" and "Magic" turned into massive hits that went multi-platinum.

According to The Source, "these tracks brought emotional depth, genre experimentation, and mass appeal to the forefront of hip-hop, helping redefine what a rap artist could be."

The music kicks off in September at Chicago's House of Blues. After zigzagging through the states, the rapper will wrap things up at Atlanta's Buckhead Theatre on October 24. Our friends up north also get two shows — Toronto's Mod Club lights up September 16, followed by Montreal's Beanfield Theatre the next night.

Some other notable stops include:

Los Angeles

New York City

Nashville

Minneapolis

D.C.

Tampa

Fort Lauderdale

San Diego

Denver

Salt Lake City

This anniversary celebration brings more than live shows. You should also watch for a special vinyl release and new tracks featuring other artists. Each night promises to mix up sounds and styles that made the original album stand out while reflecting on both the artist and his listeners' personal journey since the initial drop 15 years ago.