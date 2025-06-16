Beat The Freaks And Win Tickets To See The Bone Thugs-N- Harmony and Three 6 Mafia

The legendary “Thuggish-Ruggish-Mafia Tour” is coming to town! Don’t miss your chance to witness hip-hop history as Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia takes over MIDFL Amp on September 20, 2025
Tune in to Beat the Freaks to win cash, but win or lose... we are still hooking you up with a pair of tickets to see the Legendary Group!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 6/16-6/20/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 6/16-6/20/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at MIDFL Amp on 9.20.25
- Prize Value: $59.50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation