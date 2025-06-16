ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Beat The Freaks And Win Tickets To See The Bone Thugs-N- Harmony and Three 6 Mafia

The legendary “Thuggish-Ruggish-Mafia Tour” is coming to town! Don’t miss your chance to witness hip-hop history as Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia takes over MIDFL Amp on September 20, 2025…

smckenzie

The legendary “Thuggish-Ruggish-Mafia Tour” is coming to town! Don’t miss your chance to witness hip-hop history as Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia takes over MIDFL Amp on September 20, 2025

Tune in to Beat the Freaks to win cash, but win or lose... we are still hooking you up with a pair of tickets to see the Legendary Group!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 6/16-6/20/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 6/16-6/20/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at MIDFL Amp on 9.20.25
  • Prize Value: $59.50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation

Bone Thugs-n-HarmonyThree 6 Mafia
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
☀️Hello Summer Sweepstakes – Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Contests☀️Hello Summer Sweepstakes – Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card!Elizabeth Urban
Beat The Freak And Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Ralph Barbosa & Rene Vaca
ContestsBeat The Freak And Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Ralph Barbosa & Rene Vacasmckenzie
Beat The Freaks and Win Cash!
ContestsBeat The Freaks and Win Cash!
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect