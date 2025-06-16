Ne-Yo Recalls Rocky First Studio Session With Keyshia Cole
Before he was penning hits that defined a generation, Ne-Yo was just a talented songwriter-for-hire, grinding his way up the music industry ladder. Along that journey, he had his share of unforgettable studio sessions—some that flowed like magic, and others that, well, crashed and burned.
In a recent episode of the We Sound Crazy podcast, the artist spilled the tea on one such session gone sideways—with none other than Keyshia Cole.
“I was invited to come help write for Keyshia,” Ne-Yo explained. He figured their creative chemistry would click. After all, Cole’s known for her raw, emotional songwriting. But the moment she walked into the studio, Ne-Yo knew something was off.
“She came in on 10,” he recalled. “I’m thinking, ‘What’d I do to deserve this?’”
Still hopeful, Ne-Yo waited patiently before pitching a song idea. When he finally played her a demo, she responded with, “That’s cool. Hold on.”
And then—she bounced. As in, left the studio and never returned.
Despite the awkward energy and ghosted session, Ne-Yo holds no grudges. He shared that they’ve had better creative moments since. “There’s no beef,” he reassured.
That hasn’t stopped fans from digging up receipts, though. Online sleuths have resurfaced clips from Keyshia Cole’s Verzuz with Ashanti and swapped stories about her rumored reluctance to collaborate with other artists.
The whole moment has reignited conversations around creative chemistry, attitudes in the studio, and how an artist’s vibe can make—or break—a session.
Even though Ne-Yo and Cole never worked together again, both have continued to shine in their own lanes. Ne-Yo is busy touring alongside stars like Mary J. Blige and Mario, releasing new music, raising his kids, and navigating a much-discussed polyamorous lifestyle. Meanwhile, Keyshia Cole is hitting the road again this summer, reconnecting with fans through live performances.
One off-key session didn’t stop either of them. But it definitely made for a story worth telling.