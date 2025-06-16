St. Pete Sunday Market Relocates to Ferg’s Sports Bar

Starting next month, the St. Pete Sunday Market sets up at Ferg's Sports Bar on 1320 Central Ave. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month.

With no entry cost and open parking, the site welcomes merchants, artists, and mobile eateries. A striking addition to the mix: skilled artisans now shape molten glass into works of art right before your eyes.

Visitors browse one-of-a-kind wares while sampling dishes from an array of mobile kitchens. Behind the bar, mixologists craft drinks as musicians fill the air with their tunes.

The open-air setting welcomes both children and four-legged friends. Designated areas let pets and their owners rest between shopping trips.

Skilled makers display their crafts at stalls across the grounds. This marketplace puts small, independent creators front and center. Mobile kitchens dish up varied flavors. Shoppers pick their meals while wandering past merchant displays.

Would-be sellers can join through the market's site. Applications need basic details about merchandise and space needs.