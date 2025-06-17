ContestsEvents
50 Cent’s Son Creates Fake Betting Slip on Father’s Day, Igniting Fresh Social Media Drama

Queen Quadri
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson performs on the first night of his six-date residency "In Da Club" at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino on December 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Marquise Jackson posted a mock betting slip to Instagram on June 15, wagering on whether his famous dad would contact him for Father's Day. The 28-year-old's stunt sparked yet another public clash.

"Oh it's Father's Day. Happy Father's Day to all the real ones! I'm watching my bet and it ain't looking too good. I got the over... We all know this the day for photo ops. The Day ain't over yet FINISH STRONG... GET ON YOUR JOB," Jackson wrote in the caption.

The rap mogul struck back with accusations. He claimed federal agents questioned him about his children's mother running scams. "Bet they are gonna blame me when they get picked up for scamming PPP loans. They gonna say it was my fault they were broke," he stated, according to HipHopDX.

"You little punk your momma got you and your sister scamming. Them people came to ask me some questions about it. I said I don't f### wit them," 50 Cent fired off on Instagram. He later edited his caption and simply wrote, "Happy Fathers day guys, what did you get?"

Bad blood has flowed between the father and son for a decade. The split started after a bitter 2008 court battle for custody with Jackson's mother, Shaniqua Tompkins. Since then, their bond has crumbled.

"He wasn't really around enough. It kind of dwindled down as time went on and certain events happened," Jackson told Rap-Up in an exclusive interview. "For me, I just started feeling differently about him because growing up, my dad was my superhero."

"But then, as I got older, you start realizing things or you start seeing certain patterns and it takes an effect on your relationship with people," he added.

Last year brought more drama when Jackson offered $6,700 — one month's child support for a day with his dad. The rapper mocked the offer in a video post.

The situation soured further when the artist said he would pick rapper 6ix9ine over his own flesh and blood. Soon after, Jackson showed proof that his father had cut him off on social media.

Money fueled more fights in 2022. Jackson said $81,000 per year wasn't enough to stay safe. "You can't just live anywhere. You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can't just live anywhere," he stated.

On The Breakfast Club, the rapper fired back: "If you've mailed someone $1 million and they have zero respect for you, how much you think you gotta give 'em before they have a little bit? I don't think the relationship works."

50 CentMarquise Jackson
Queen QuadriWriter
