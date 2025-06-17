AMC Brings Back ‘Sinners’ for $5 Juneteenth Screenings

One of the summer's hottest movies is coming back to theaters before it becomes available for digital/streaming. Movie lovers can catch "Sinners" at AMC Theatres for just $5 one more time this summer. The special showing comes to 337 theaters across the country on June 19, 2025, as part of the chain's Juneteenth celebration.

"Sinners isn't just a thriller, it's a statement piece. This Juneteenth, we're giving audiences another chance to experience its bold narrative and powerhouse performances on the big screen," said AMC officials.

The special pricing comes from AMC's advisory council on the African American experience. The movie, which teams up director Ryan Coogler with star Michael B. Jordan, is now featured among the theater's "Fan Faves" picks.

Ready to watch? Click here to find locations and grab tickets. While $5 is cheaper than regular evening prices, some locations might charge a little extra.

Along with "Sinners," 100 AMC locations will show an early screening of "40 Acres," a new action movie from R.T. Thorne. This Magnolia Pictures film, starring Danielle Deadwyler, hits theaters nationwide July 2.

AMC's Fan Faves program aims to make movies more affordable for everyone. During Black History Month, they showed eight films from Black directors at 170 locations.