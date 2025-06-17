ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

AMC Brings Back ‘Sinners’ for $5 Juneteenth Screenings

One of the summer’s hottest movies is coming back to theaters before it becomes available for digital/streaming. Movie lovers can catch “Sinners” at AMC Theatres for just $5 one more…

Jen Glorioso
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 01: A sign hangs outside of an AMC theater on June 01, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Mudrick Capital has agreed to purchase 8.5 million share of the theater chain for $230.5 million. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

One of the summer's hottest movies is coming back to theaters before it becomes available for digital/streaming. Movie lovers can catch "Sinners" at AMC Theatres for just $5 one more time this summer. The special showing comes to 337 theaters across the country on June 19, 2025, as part of the chain's Juneteenth celebration.

"Sinners isn't just a thriller, it's a statement piece. This Juneteenth, we're giving audiences another chance to experience its bold narrative and powerhouse performances on the big screen," said AMC officials.

The special pricing comes from AMC's advisory council on the African American experience. The movie, which teams up director Ryan Coogler with star Michael B. Jordan, is now featured among the theater's "Fan Faves" picks.

Ready to watch? Click here to find locations and grab tickets. While $5 is cheaper than regular evening prices, some locations might charge a little extra.

Along with "Sinners," 100 AMC locations will show an early screening of "40 Acres," a new action movie from R.T. Thorne. This Magnolia Pictures film, starring Danielle Deadwyler, hits theaters nationwide July 2.

AMC's Fan Faves program aims to make movies more affordable for everyone. During Black History Month, they showed eight films from Black directors at 170 locations.

For Coogler and Jordan, "Sinners" adds to their successful collaborations, including "Fruitvale Station" and "Black Panther." Local moviegoers can see the June 19 screening at Tampa Bay area theaters.

Movies
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
Anthony Mackie as Captain America Will Reportedly Have a Lot of Screen Time on ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ In Spite of Ensemble Cast
EntertainmentAnthony Mackie as Captain America Will Reportedly Have a Lot of Screen Time on ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ In Spite of Ensemble CastYvette DeLaCruz
(L-R) Ashanti and Nelly attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.
EntertainmentNelly & Ashanti Share Their Story in New Reality SeriesKayla Morgan
Jonathan Daviss to Portray Snoop Dogg in New Universal Biopic
EntertainmentJonathan Daviss to Portray Snoop Dogg in New Universal BiopicKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect