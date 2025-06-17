Cardi B Shares First Photos of Baby Blossom
Cardi B is finding joy in family moments. The rapper shared the first official photos of her third child, Blossom, on Instagram Monday (June 16), giving fans a rare look at her growing family.
“It is you Miss Blossom Belles,” Cardi wrote in the caption, alongside a series of photos from a luxury pool day at home. In the first picture, baby Blossom wears a pink onesie, a Louis Vuitton scarf, and pink bow socks—smiling brightly in front of the camera.
Cardi also posed with her older daughter Kulture, who matched her mom with an LV headband and handbag. Meanwhile, her son Wave kept to himself, looking relaxed with his phone in hand and wearing Timberland boots.
The post quickly drew attention from other artists. Rapper Latto commented, “Baby feverrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr wtffffffff,” and fellow musicians Anycia, GloRilla, and Stefflon Don also praised the beautiful family Cardi is raising.car
Behind the scenes, though, Cardi and Offset continue working through a tense divorce. Cardi filed for divorce again in August 2024. Last month, Offset responded by requesting spousal support, later updating the filing to include an unspecified amount of alimony.
Cardi’s frustration spilled over in an emotional and explicit rant on X Spaces, where she directed harsh words at her ex:
“You such a f—ing p—y a– n—a,” she said. “Word to my mother, I want you to die, but I want you to die f—ing slow. When you die, I want you to die slow in the bed. And when you die, n—a, you gotta think of me.”
It’s clear that while Cardi is doing her best to celebrate motherhood, her personal life remains complicated. But through it all, she continues to share special moments with fans—starting with baby Blossom’s debut.
