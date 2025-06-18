ContestsEvents
13-Year-Old Tampa Kid Makes U.S. Flag Football Team, Dreams of Olympics

At just 13, Tampa's own Jayde McCloud has earned a coveted spot on the U.S. girls' flag football national team. She'll compete at USA Football's Junior International Cup in Los…

At just 13, Tampa's own Jayde McCloud has earned a coveted spot on the U.S. girls' flag football national team. She'll compete at USA Football's Junior International Cup in Los Angeles.

"I play wide receiver, corner, and safety, and sometimes quarterback," said McCloud to WTSP. "I knew I had the natural talent, but I came a long way."

Sports talent flows through the McCloud family line. Her sibling, Ray-Ray plays for the Atlanta Falcons. She spent her early years watching family members excel on the field.

"I was little saying, 'Down, set, hike' for them and I've always just had the love inside of me to play it," McCloud said.

Her NFL sibling sees his influence in her style. "My hairstyle, her game day swag, her celebrations even. She has other brothers as well, but you can see Ray-Ray McCloud the third to a T," he said.

With flag football set to debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics, Jayde aims for gold. Through intense practice and dedication, she works toward that goal while her brother guides her path.

"For me, it's just more so always drilling in the principles, morals, every day," the NFL player said. "I tell her to inspire other people when she plays — play to inspire and play for passion. When you're out there, you're going to mess up, but just play."

The upcoming tournament starts Wednesday in Los Angeles. Seven other young athletes from Tampa Bay will join the competition.

This rising athlete wants to change perceptions. "I just want to prove that girls can play football and that anything is possible. You just have to put your mind to it," she said.

