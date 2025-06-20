Lizzo Shuts Down Ozempic Talk, Says Her Transformation Is All Her
Lizzo opens up about weight loss, confidence, and shutting down Ozempic rumors.
Lizzo is opening up about her transformation—and making it clear that it’s about her, not Hollywood standards or online rumors.
In a recent appearance on Just Trish with Trisha Paytas, the singer explained that her weight loss wasn’t for the spotlight. “I was on the Met Gala carpet at my heaviest,” she said, proving she never needed to lose weight to feel successful. But now, she says she has more confidence—and it shows.
“For the first time,” Lizzo shared, “I feel as good as everyone says I look.”
She explained that her glow-up included losing 16% of her body fat, but it wasn’t just about the number. It was also about investing in herself—like skincare, Invisalign, and creating healthy routines that helped her feel her best.
When asked directly whether she’d used Ozempic, Lizzo responded honestly: “I’ve tried everything.”
Still, she emphasized that her results came from hard work—not from shortcuts. She’s addressed Ozempic rumors before, and once again made it clear that her progress came from the gym, discipline, and dedication.
Through it all, Lizzo made one thing clear: this journey wasn’t about changing for others—it was about feeling strong, confident, and comfortable in her own skin.