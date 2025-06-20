ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Lizzo Shuts Down Ozempic Talk, Says Her Transformation Is All Her

Lizzo opens up about weight loss, confidence, and shutting down Ozempic rumors.

Kayla Morgan
Lizzo performs in concert at Irving Plaza on March 16, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Atlantic Records

Lizzo is opening up about her transformation—and making it clear that it’s about her, not Hollywood standards or online rumors.

In a recent appearance on Just Trish with Trisha Paytas, the singer explained that her weight loss wasn’t for the spotlight. “I was on the Met Gala carpet at my heaviest,” she said, proving she never needed to lose weight to feel successful. But now, she says she has more confidence—and it shows.

“For the first time,” Lizzo shared, “I feel as good as everyone says I look.”

She explained that her glow-up included losing 16% of her body fat, but it wasn’t just about the number. It was also about investing in herself—like skincare, Invisalign, and creating healthy routines that helped her feel her best.

When asked directly whether she’d used Ozempic, Lizzo responded honestly: “I’ve tried everything.”

Still, she emphasized that her results came from hard work—not from shortcuts. She’s addressed Ozempic rumors before, and once again made it clear that her progress came from the gym, discipline, and dedication.

Through it all, Lizzo made one thing clear: this journey wasn’t about changing for others—it was about feeling strong, confident, and comfortable in her own skin.

Lizzo
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Billboard’s R&B Rankings Stir Controversy as Big Names Land Outside Top Spots
MusicBillboard’s R&B Rankings Stir Controversy as Big Names Land Outside Top SpotsQueen Quadri
Jeezy Celebrates 20 Years of ‘Thug Motivation 101’ with Reflective TM:101 Live Tour and Social Impact Initiatives
MusicJeezy Celebrates 20 Years of ‘Thug Motivation 101’ with Reflective TM:101 Live Tour and Social Impact InitiativesQueen Quadri
Ice Cube speaks during A Conversation with Bootsy Collins moderated by Ice Cube at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on May 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicYouTube Celebrates 20th Birthday by Picking Top 20 Hip-Hop VideosQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect