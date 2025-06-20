NBA YoungBoy Sets July 4 Album Drop, Fall Tour Following Presidential Pardon

Fresh off a presidential pardon from Donald Trump in May, NBA YoungBoy will release new music this Independence Day. The project marks his first major work since walking free.

Word spread through social media on June 16. Trump's May 28 decision wiped clean the artist's record, erasing his 23-month jail term record and $200,000 penalty.

"I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building–as a man, as a father, and as an artist... The moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I've worked hard for and I'm fully prepared to step into this," said YoungBoy in a press statement noted in RapTV.

This year has seen four tracks hit streaming platforms: "Where I Been" struck first, followed by "Shot Callin," "Top Tingz," and "Finest." While we know the album is dropping on July 4, the complete track list and album cover stay under wraps for now.

Starting September 1, you can watch him perform on the Make America Slime Again shows live. The first set of tickets released sold out quickly, prompting the organizers to add 13 more cities for October and November following the June 4 release.

Fans can't wait to get in the arena, but the artist might be even more pumped for what's to come. "Get ready the tour, the album, and top says he coming back for wats his.... Labels saying the rap game is down. It's dead.. rapper streams ain't like they use to be. We finna show y'all different!" said YoungBoy to HotNewHipHop.

The upcoming release builds on the momentum from his March mixtape, More Leaks. Before the pardon cleared his name, a Utah drug case cost him $25,000 but spared him time behind bars.