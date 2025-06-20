Start Planning for Gasparilla: Early Bird Tickets Now Available

The 2026 Gasparilla events are set for booking, with special rates running until December's end. Two major celebrations await Tampa Bay visitors next January.

Mark your calendars: January 24 brings the children's festivities, while January 31 hosts the grand pirate celebration. Those wanting prime spots at the kids' event should plan to spend $50 each.

Want to watch the invasion while dining? The brunch costs $165. For the main parade, basic seats start at $65. Premium viewing runs $75, while the full VIP package tops out at $185.

Little ones get their own special day without any grown-up drinks in sight. They'll watch colorful floats gliding past, listen to bands play, and watch dancers twirl down streets. Young riders can test their skills at the safety course, while tiny tots join a special walk.

As morning breaks on the main event, the Convention Center fills with guests at 10 a.m. sharp. They'll munch on breakfast while watching the mighty Jose Gasparilla II sail into view.

When pirates take to the streets, they bring quite a show. More than 120 groups march past: from Jose Gaspar's crew to musicians filling the air with sound.

Night falls on the children's event with a bang. "Piratechnic" bursts paint Bayshore Boulevard's sky, sending families home with bright memories.