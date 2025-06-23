Beyoncé and Jay-Z Reunite Onstage in Paris for ‘Crazy in Love’ Performance
Paris had a surprise in store Sunday night (June 22) when Beyoncé invited Jay-Z to join her onstage during the final night of her three-show run at Stade de France….
Paris had a surprise in store Sunday night (June 22) when Beyoncé invited Jay-Z to join her onstage during the final night of her three-show run at Stade de France. It marked the couple’s first live performance together in over six years.
The Cowboy Carter singer closed out her weekend in the French capital (June 19, 21, and 22) with a memorable appearance by her husband. Together, they performed their 2003 hit “Crazy in Love,” with Beyoncé stepping aside mid-song to let Jay-Z deliver his verse to an excited crowd. Fan-shot videos—including one shared by Cardi B, who attended in a Cowboy Carter-inspired look—captured the moment fans realized Jay was in the building.
Jay-Z stayed onstage for more. He performed his 2011 hit “N—-s in Paris,” originally recorded with Ye for their joint album Watch the Throne. Ye did not appear Sunday night, but Jay’s solo version of the track energized the stadium. In the VIP section, Cardi B, Kelly Rowland, and Tina Knowles were seen dancing as he performed.
The last time Beyoncé and Jay-Z—known together as The Carters—shared a stage was at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in Johannesburg on December 2, 2018.
Sunday’s surprise followed another unexpected guest earlier in the Paris run. On June 19, Miley Cyrus joined Beyoncé onstage to perform their duet “II Most Wanted” for the first time live.