Bucs Rookie Shilo Sanders Reveals His Favorite Tampa Restaurant

Ever wondered where the stars of our Tampa Bay teams go out to eat? With so many new high-end spots downtown and on Water Street, there are a few spots where you could run into Tampa Bay sports royalty.

While grabbing a bite to eat, Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Shilo Sanders checked out Boulon Brasserie as a possible spot for his next Name, Image, and Likeness deal. The up-and-coming player, who pulled in $6.5 million from college deals, spotted an opportunity at the fancy restaurant.

"If I got free food from here, that would be the best NIL deal in the world," Sanders told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

The newcomer tried everything on the menu at the Water Street spot. He kicked things off with a Caesar salad before digging into their famous blue crab beignets - a fancy take on hushpuppies that food critics keep talking about.

Nestled in Tampa's booming downtown, this 2023 addition shines as a standout in the neighborhood's development. Executive chef Habteab Hamde runs the kitchen, bringing his 26 years of experience from Bern's Steakhouse.

Sanders chowed down on breakfast favorites with enthusiasm. His choices? Perfectly cooked eggs, crispy bacon, golden hash browns, and thick French toast loaded with butter.

The restaurant, located at 1001 Water Street, stays packed even when parking gets tough during Amalie Arena events. Their bakery section lures customers with fresh-made French pastries.

Before joining the NFL, Sanders built up quite a nest egg through smart endorsements and social media know-how. Sports Illustrated says he made over $6.5 million during college.