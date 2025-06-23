Catch Babs At 5 To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See T-Pain

T-Pain is bringing his iconic sound and electrifying stage presence to The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater on October 14 —and you could be there! Listen this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

T-Pain’s solo career took off with his 2005 debut album Rappa Ternt Sanga, featuring hits like "I'm Sprung" and "I'm 'n Luv (wit a Stripper)". He became a defining artist of the 2000s, known for chart-topping singles such as "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')" and collaborations with stars like Lil Wayne, Akon, and Kanye West. His influence extends beyond his own music, as he has produced, written, and featured on numerous hits for other artists, and has received multiple Grammy nominations and wins for his collaborations.