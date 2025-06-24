Beyoncé Smashes London Stadium Records, Cardi B Shows Up at Paris Concert

Beyoncé just wrapped up six sold‑out nights at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on her Cowboy Carter Tour. The shows struck a home run, drawing 275,000 fans and generating $61 million in ticket sales between June 5 and 16.

She broke her own mark at the venue, surpassing last year's five-show run during the Renaissance World Tour. No other act has matched these numbers for attendance or revenue since the stadium opened in 2019.

At the "Crazy in Love" singer's latest Paris show on June 22, Cardi B made waves. She strutted onto the stage wearing a striking fur corset with hip pads and leather tassels, paired with a sweeping coat, tall platforms, and bright turquoise jewelry, looking very much like Beyoncé.

This news follows the recent buzz about Beyoncé switching hotels in London. As a source explained to The Sun, "Superstars like Beyoncé and Mariah want to stay in only the best hotels. Beyoncé had been staying in Corinthia's penthouses. But when Mariah flew in, Beyoncé packed up so Mariah could take over her suites. It was like Beyoncé was bowing down to another music queen."

That suite costs around $25,000 per night at the Corinthia Hotel. Mariah Carey took over mid-stay when she arrived to sing at Capital's Summertime Ball.

Paris seems to be the stop for special appearances on this tour. Just before Cardi B's surprise stage, Paris also marked the first guest appearance on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour when Miley Cyrus joined her on stage to share the spotlight, making it a night to remember.

As the shows continue across Europe, each night mixes western flair with Beyoncé's own sound. Celebs and fans pack venues to catch the mix of stunning effects and songs that connect to her newest album.