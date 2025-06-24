Brandy & Monica Reunite for First-Ever ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour
R&B legends Brandy and Monica are hitting the road together for a historic 24-city tour starting this fall.
It’s finally happening—Brandy and Monica are teaming up for their first-ever tour together, and yes, it’s called “The Boy Is Mine.” Let the 90s R&B nostalgia begin!
The Grammy-winning singers just announced their 24-city co-headlining tour, bringing along special guests Kelly Rowland, Muni Long (for most stops), and “American Idol” winner Jamal Roberts. The tour kicks off on October 16 in Cincinnati and wraps up on December 7 in Houston, hitting major cities like Atlanta, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and Chicago in between.
Named after their iconic 1998 duet, “The Boy Is Mine,” this tour is more than just a throwback—it’s a celebration of sisterhood and musical evolution. Brandy and Monica haven’t always seen eye to eye, but their recent collaborations, including 2012’s “It All Belongs to Me” and the 2023 remix of “The Boy Is Mine” with Ariana Grande, show how far they’ve come.
“This really is a full-circle moment,” Brandy said in a statement shared by Variety. “Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music—it’s about honoring where we came from and how far we’ve both come... it’s a celebration of growth, sisterhood, and the love our fans have given us from day one.”
Monica echoed the love:
“The love that ‘The Boy Is Mine’ continues to receive means everything to me... Brandy and I have been on our own unique journeys, and coming back together in this way is a reminder of the power of respect, strength, and real music. We’re giving the people what they’ve been asking for, and doing it with grace, love, and purpose. God’s timing perfectly aligned us.”
Ticket Info
Presale starts June 26 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time, and general tickets drop June 27 at 10 a.m. local time.
Tour Dates – “The Boy Is Mine”
(Muni Long not appearing in Hampton, VA)
- Thu 10/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
- Fri 10/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- Sat 10/18 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sun 10/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Thu 10/30 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
- Fri 10/31 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Sat 11/01 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum
- Sun 11/02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Fri 11/07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Sat 11/08 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Sun 11/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- Thu 11/13 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Fri 11/14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
- Sat 11/15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC
- Sun 11/16 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Thu 11/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Fri 11/21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- Sat 11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
- Sun 11/23 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum*
- Sat 11/29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Sun 11/30 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Fri 12/05 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Sat 12/06 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- Sun 12/07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center