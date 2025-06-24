Ice Spice Reveals Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Sense of Humor: ‘They’re Probably Some of My Funniest Friends’

During a recent interview, Ice Spice dished that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren’t just sweet, supportive, and super famous; they’re also funny. Like, laugh-out-loud, belly-laugh, “I can’t believe you just said that” funny. Imagine being in a group text with Swift, Kelce, and Ice Spice. We assume the memes are meme-ing, the inside jokes are untraceable, and at least one person has replied with “LMAOOOO” in all caps.

Ice Spice on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: “They’re Probably Some of My Funniest Friends”

The rapper attended the 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, and in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she revealed the couple’s sense of humor: “They’re, really, really funny. They’re probably some of my funniest friends. They’re funny, you guys, that’s the scoop. They’re like us.”

Swift, who is known to collect girlfriends, became close with Ice when the two collaborated for the remix of “Karma” in 2023. The two have been close friends ever since. Ice told Billboard in 2024 about her experience working with the pop royalty: “When I was in the studio with Taylor, like, I’ll never forget that. She told me, ‘No matter what, just keep making music and everything’s going to be fine.’”

“Closest Celebrity Friend”

In past interviews, Ice called Swift her “closest celebrity friend” and continued to hang out even outside of music. The “In Ha Mood” rapper has been seen cheering with Swift during the Super Bowl, supporting Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift was also singing Ice’s praises: “Seeing Ice lean into the strategic, financial, and business aspects of her career is really exciting for me. The more artists learn about the inner workings of the music industry, the more power they can have in their creative world. I knew based on the questions she asked and the observations she made that she didn’t just want to be a passenger in her own career. She wanted to be the driver of it,” per Rolling Stone.