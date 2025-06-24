This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 24

June 24 is a date that most hip-hop and R&B fans remember, primarily because it's Solange Knowles' birthday. The American R&B singer, known for her distinctively soulful voice, was born on this day in 1986. Her third studio album, A Seat at the Table, debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart in 2016, making Solange and Beyoncé the first set of sisters to top that list as solo artists. Solange has won multiple awards and collaborated with some of the most popular players in the music industry, including Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne.