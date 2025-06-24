This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 24
June 24 is a date that most hip-hop and R&B fans remember, primarily because it's Solange Knowles' birthday. The American R&B singer, known for her distinctively soulful voice, was born on this day in 1986. Her third studio album, A Seat at the Table, debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart in 2016, making Solange and Beyoncé the first set of sisters to top that list as solo artists. Solange has won multiple awards and collaborated with some of the most popular players in the music industry, including Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Several talented artists dropped their albums on June 24.
- 2003: The Black Eyed Peas released their third studio album, Elephunk, which became the group's first commercially successful project. It included international hits such as "Hey Mama," "Shut Up," and "Where Is the Love?" — the latter of which has surpassed a billion views on YouTube.
- 2003: American hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia launched their sixth studio album, Da Unbreakables. It gained massive attention and acclaim with its blend of hard-hitting songs and radio-friendly hits, such as "Ridin Spinners" and "Bin Laden."
- 2022: Chris Brown's June 24 release of Breezy, his tenth album, led to a No. 4 debut on the U.S. Billboard 200. The album featured a long list of renowned singers, such as Ella Mai, Bryson Tiller, and H.E.R. It also received several GRAMMY and BET Award nominations.
- 2022: Giveon released his first studio album, Give or Take. The album showcased themes of love, heartbreak, and fame. It debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 200.
Cultural Milestones
Many events have also unfolded on June 24.
- 2003: The 3rd BET Awards were held in Los Angeles, California, at the Kodak Theater. James Brown, whose music has profoundly impacted R&B and hip-hop, bagged a Lifetime Achievement Award. Again, legendary artists such as Beyoncé, Ashanti, and 50 Cent wowed the crowd with their groundbreaking performances.
- 2024: The American magazine XXL introduced its 2024 Freshman Class, unveiling a group of talented up-and-coming artists ready to make waves in the hip-hop scene. The list included BigXThaPlug, Cash Cobain, and Rich Amiri. The publication also shared interviews and features on the musicians, helping to inspire them and increase their visibility.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Regrettably, R&B and hip-hop enthusiasts received some bad news on June 24.
- 2007: Natasja, a Sudanese-Danish hip-hop artist, tragically lost her life in a car crash near Kingston, Jamaica. The 32-year-old's premature death was a significant loss to the Danish entertainment industry, especially because she was new to the music scene and had only begun to realize her full potential.
- 2015: Rick Ross was arrested for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping a man on June 7. This was not the first time the American singer had faced legal troubles. He'd been arrested in 2008 for alleged assault and battery and in 2011 for possession of marijuana.
June 24 is a special day for many in the R&B and hip-hop world. Some artists commemorate their birthdays with their loved ones on this date. Others remember when they released albums that enhanced their relevance and elevated their careers.