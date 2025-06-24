Tropicana Field Could Become New Convention Center

St. Petersburg and Pinellas County officials have kicked off a study to see if a new convention center makes sense in the Historic Gas Plant District. This review is separate from ongoing discussions about the Tampa Bay Rays' stadium.

The study will look at what the market needs and how big it should be. While Tampa has a huge 600,000-square-foot complex, planners here are thinking smaller: about 90,000 square feet for meetings as part of a bigger development.

Council Chair Copley Gerdes said on Thursday that he has “always believed that the site needs an anchor tenant, something to draw people there on a daily basis.”

Mayor Ken Welch likes the Gas Plant area for the meeting space. They might be able to build it without tearing down Tropicana Field, but they still need to figure out parking with the Rays.

A new parking garage with 540 spots just opened nearby. The baseball team's lease runs out in 2028.

In the mix, council member Figgs-Sanders wants to include the Woodson African American Museum along with shops and affordable housing. Hotels and places for arts would help round out what visitors can do.

“I am all in for that because number one, we are a premier tourist destination,” Figgs-Sanders said. “And we would be able to host so much more if we had a convention center.”

Commissioner Vince Nowicki points to packed downtown hotels as proof of demand. A meeting space could really boost visitor numbers during the week.

The location works well with easy access to beaches and the airport. Tourism groups really like this downtown spot.

On June 18, while city officials were reviewing the study, the Rays dropped news about talks to possibly sell the team.