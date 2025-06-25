Cash Cobain Kicks Off First North American Tour on September 7

Rising star Cash Cobain starts his first big tour with 23 shows across North America. The kickoff takes place at Pier 17 in New York City on September 7.

"With lusty rhymes and unorthodox samples, [Cash Cobain] has become a central figure of 'sexy drill', a more lascivious offshoot, and one that has tilted the sound of rap nationally," said Elena Bergeron from the New York Times, as noted in PR Newswire.

Just before announcing the tour, he dropped two fresh tracks. His latest work features collaborations with Bay Swag and Rob49 on "Trippin on a Yacht," while OnlyHeaven joins him on "Sick and Tired." His new album will be released before the shows begin.

The Bronx artist struck gold when his track "Fisherrr" with Bay Swag and Ice Spice hit 77 million plays. The New York Times named it their top song of 2024. His hot streak kept going — he sold out his Brooklyn Paramount concert and scored two BET Awards nominations for his work behind the mic: Producer of the Year and Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist.

This tour marks a big step up for the Billboard Rookie and XXL Freshman pick. Between shows, he's been crafting beats for Drake and PinkPantheress. His song "Attitude" with Don Toliver just broke into the Hot 100 at No. 98, pulling in 163 million streams.