Offset Names Sabrina Carpenter His Celebrity Crush: Fans Not Convinced
Offset calls Sabrina Carpenter his celebrity crush, surprising fans and raising questions about a possible collaboration between the two artists.
Offset is making headlines after revealing his unexpected celebrity crush—and it has fans talking.
While visiting Complex, the Migos rapper took part in a segment with magician Anna DeGuzman, who asked him to think of a celebrity he liked. As she worked through the clues, she guessed the person was a music artist. Offset agreed, saying of the mystery woman, “I feel like, artistically, like she got it all together.”
Then DeGuzman revealed her final guess—written on a slip of paper—“Sabrina Carpenter.” Offset was stunned. “How you get this right? She just guessed this, that’s crazy,” he said in disbelief.
Many fans were surprised by his answer, especially given that Offset didn’t seem to know any of Carpenter’s songs. Some speculated that the moment might not be just about a crush—possibly hinting at a future collaboration.
“Lmao this press for a collab or something? They must be doing a song together,” one commenter suggested. Another wrote: “Anyone is his type!”
Some fans even imagined a possible collaboration involving Offset’s estranged wife, Cardi B. “Imagine a Sabrina / Cardi collab,” one person posted, referring to Cardi’s upcoming Am I the Drama? album.
To date, Sabrina Carpenter has only worked with one rapper—Saweetie, on the 2019 track “I Can’t Stop Me.” Offset, meanwhile, has crossed into pop before, working with Madison Beer on “Hurts Like Hell” and teaming up with pop stars like Katy Perry and Justin Bieber during his time with Migos.
As for Offset’s personal life, he and Cardi B are still in the middle of divorce proceedings after she filed in August 2023. Cardi is now dating NFL player Stefon Diggs.
Whether Offset’s comment was personal, professional, or a bit of both, it’s clear fans are paying attention.