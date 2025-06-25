ContestsEvents
Offset Names Sabrina Carpenter His Celebrity Crush: Fans Not Convinced

Offset calls Sabrina Carpenter his celebrity crush, surprising fans and raising questions about a possible collaboration between the two artists.

Kayla Morgan
Rapper Offset attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023 in Paris, France.// Sabrina Carpenter attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Francois Durand/ Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Offset is making headlines after revealing his unexpected celebrity crush—and it has fans talking.

While visiting Complex, the Migos rapper took part in a segment with magician Anna DeGuzman, who asked him to think of a celebrity he liked. As she worked through the clues, she guessed the person was a music artist. Offset agreed, saying of the mystery woman, “I feel like, artistically, like she got it all together.”

Then DeGuzman revealed her final guess—written on a slip of paper—“Sabrina Carpenter.” Offset was stunned. “How you get this right? She just guessed this, that’s crazy,” he said in disbelief.

Many fans were surprised by his answer, especially given that Offset didn’t seem to know any of Carpenter’s songs. Some speculated that the moment might not be just about a crush—possibly hinting at a future collaboration.

“Lmao this press for a collab or something? They must be doing a song together,” one commenter suggested. Another wrote: “Anyone is his type!”

Some fans even imagined a possible collaboration involving Offset’s estranged wife, Cardi B. “Imagine a Sabrina / Cardi collab,” one person posted, referring to Cardi’s upcoming Am I the Drama? album.

To date, Sabrina Carpenter has only worked with one rapper—Saweetie, on the 2019 track “I Can’t Stop Me.” Offset, meanwhile, has crossed into pop before, working with Madison Beer on “Hurts Like Hell” and teaming up with pop stars like Katy Perry and Justin Bieber during his time with Migos.

As for Offset’s personal life, he and Cardi B are still in the middle of divorce proceedings after she filed in August 2023. Cardi is now dating NFL player Stefon Diggs.

Whether Offset’s comment was personal, professional, or a bit of both, it’s clear fans are paying attention.

Offset Sabrina Carpenter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
