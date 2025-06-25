Temple Terrace Rolls Out Nine Ways To Keep Residents Safe During Storms

Officials in Temple Terrace introduced a mix of tools to keep the public informed when bad weather strikes. The new system blends web alerts, mobile tech, and social posts to spread vital info fast.

"We were getting a lot of feedback from residents, and that is why we came up with these methods," said Maria Rodriguez to the Tampa Beacon.

Web traffic shows that the public is very interested in the new system. The site drew 200,000 visits in 2024, with a spike of 54,000 users checking storm news during hurricanes Helene and Milton last October.

With the fresh Temple Terrace In-Touch app, users snap photos to flag issues. Broken water meters, blocked paths, and street damage get quick attention through this new system.

For critical alerts, Clerk Chat sends texts straight to phones. When danger looms, AlertMedia puts warning signs on the web about roads, power, and water problems.

Smart tech now targets messages to phones within city borders. "Even if you do not follow the city of Temple Terrace, if they have notifications on, it will go to them," said Mary Bates.

Last fall's storm response went visual. Short clips showed officials giving key updates about supplies and help stations. Public screens at three spots, City Hall, the library, and the Omar K. Lightfoot Center, keep offline folks in the know.

Need voice updates? Call 813-506-6400. Most info stays current at templeterrace.gov or @cityoftempleterrace on social channels.