AJ Tracey Makes Comeback After Four Years With New Album and Cancer Charity Push

AJ Tracey unveiled Don't Die Before You're Dead this week. The release marks his first full project in 4 years since 2021's Flu Game. He's pledged to donate £1 to Maggie's Centres, a cancer support group, for every "3rd Time Lucky" CD and keyring bundle sold.

"I realized I hadn't been doing enough growing — learning new things, going to new places, spending time with my mum, studying Islam. It was necessary for me to take my time. I went to therapy, had difficult conversations, spent time with my mum, and finally made peace with my dad. He's just a human who made mistakes," said Tracey, reported by Trench Magazine.

His latest work spans 14 tracks, and he kept his features and collaborations list mostly to his old friends. Headie One, Aitch, Jorja Smith, Master Peace, and Nemzzz add their touch to select tracks on the album. "Paid In Full" brings Big Zuu, Ets, Wax, and D7 together for a group piece.

Spending time away from music allowed him to support his mother during her cancer battle. He shares this story in "3rd Time Lucky," a track meant to give strength to others facing similar tests.

BBC's Maida Vale Studios hosted the first play of the album. Close ones and press gathered while DJ Target led a discussion between live sets.

In a fresh twist, fans can now purchase physical copies through food delivery service Deliveroo, bringing music right to their homes.

While dropping the album, AJ also released the music video for his latest single, "West Life," with a R&B one similar to "Crush." Speaking about writing more melodic tracks, he expressed, "I'm always around the mandem and it can be so toxic."

"When I'm with a love interest, I want it to be soft and passionate. I need a space in my life that's warm," Tracey shared about the R&B-tinged "West Life."

Six months of work went into crafting this album. Each track had multiple versions before making the final cut. On social media, he thanked fans for their patience during his break.