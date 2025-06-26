Brandy & Monica Spill Secrets, Memories, and Tour Plans on ‘Fallon’

More than 25 years after their iconic duet “The Boy Is Mine,” Brandy and Monica are not just reuniting—they’re running it back in style. The R&B queens stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (June 25) to promote their just-announced The Boy Is Mine Tour—and the conversation was full of laughs, love, and surprising stories.

If you thought the idea for “The Boy Is Mine” came from a serious studio brainstorm, think again. Brandy shared that the chart-topping track was actually inspired by, of all things, an episode of Jerry Springer.

“I was a huge Jerry Springer fan. One of the topics was ‘The boy is mine,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh my God. Song idea. Let’s do this,'” Brandy told Fallon.

Monica cracked up, calling their long-standing musical bond a “musical marriage.” She added, “It is a musical marriage,” laughing as Brandy nodded in agreement.

Grammy Flashbacks and Designer Mishaps

The duo also reflected on their 1999 Grammy win for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group. It was a huge moment—though their arrivals onstage weren’t exactly in sync.

“I actually ran to the stage,” Brandy recalled. Monica joked, “She left me. I was tiptoeing behind her like, ‘Girl, we just won a Grammy!’” — in her Chanel heels, no less.

Ariana Grande, Respectfully Remixing

With Ariana Grande’s remix of “The Boy Is Mine” recently released, Fallon asked how they felt about the update. Both singers gave the nod of approval.

“I think it was how personable that she was that made us feel so comfortable,” Monica said. “We’ve always been very adamant about people leaving history as it is. But the integrity is still there.”

New Music? Maybe

The biggest surprise of the night? New music is on the way.

“We’ll start working on some music immediately,” Monica confirmed. But don’t expect any mid-tour recording sessions. “No studio tour bus,” she laughed. “That’s for the rappers.”

This new chapter follows their last joint release in 2012 and marks nearly 30 years since their first collab rocked the charts.

A Tribute to Whitney

Before signing off, Brandy and Monica honored their mentor, the late Whitney Houston. When Fallon asked how Houston would feel about the reunion, Monica smiled.

“She’d be sarcastic, like, ‘Finally,’” Monica joked, with Brandy adding, “But proud!”