ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Brandy & Monica Spill Secrets, Memories, and Tour Plans on ‘Fallon’

More than 25 years after their iconic duet “The Boy Is Mine,” Brandy and Monica are not just reuniting—they’re running it back in style. The R&B queens stopped by The…

Kayla Morgan
Brandy and Monica 1.2 million
(Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy)

More than 25 years after their iconic duet “The Boy Is Mine,” Brandy and Monica are not just reuniting—they’re running it back in style. The R&B queens stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (June 25) to promote their just-announced The Boy Is Mine Tour—and the conversation was full of laughs, love, and surprising stories.

If you thought the idea for “The Boy Is Mine” came from a serious studio brainstorm, think again. Brandy shared that the chart-topping track was actually inspired by, of all things, an episode of Jerry Springer.

“I was a huge Jerry Springer fan. One of the topics was ‘The boy is mine,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh my God. Song idea. Let’s do this,'” Brandy told Fallon.

Monica cracked up, calling their long-standing musical bond a “musical marriage.” She added, “It is a musical marriage,” laughing as Brandy nodded in agreement.

Grammy Flashbacks and Designer Mishaps

The duo also reflected on their 1999 Grammy win for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group. It was a huge moment—though their arrivals onstage weren’t exactly in sync.

“I actually ran to the stage,” Brandy recalled. Monica joked, “She left me. I was tiptoeing behind her like, ‘Girl, we just won a Grammy!’” — in her Chanel heels, no less.

Ariana Grande, Respectfully Remixing

With Ariana Grande’s remix of “The Boy Is Mine” recently released, Fallon asked how they felt about the update. Both singers gave the nod of approval.

“I think it was how personable that she was that made us feel so comfortable,” Monica said. “We’ve always been very adamant about people leaving history as it is. But the integrity is still there.”

New Music? Maybe

The biggest surprise of the night? New music is on the way.

“We’ll start working on some music immediately,” Monica confirmed. But don’t expect any mid-tour recording sessions. “No studio tour bus,” she laughed. “That’s for the rappers.”

This new chapter follows their last joint release in 2012 and marks nearly 30 years since their first collab rocked the charts.

A Tribute to Whitney

Before signing off, Brandy and Monica honored their mentor, the late Whitney Houston. When Fallon asked how Houston would feel about the reunion, Monica smiled.

“She’d be sarcastic, like, ‘Finally,’” Monica joked, with Brandy adding, “But proud!”

The Boy Is Mine Tour kicks off in Oakland, California, and travels to major cities like New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

BrandyJimmy FallonMonica
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
AJ Tracey attends an exclusive screening of "F1: The Movie" hosted by Tommy Hilfiger at The Cinema at Selfridges on June 24, 2025 in London, England.
MusicAJ Tracey Makes Comeback After Four Years With New Album and Cancer Charity PushQueen Quadri
Def Jam Cuts Ties with Clipse Over Kendrick Lamar Verse, Pointing to Trump Reference
WLLDDef Jam Cuts Ties with Clipse Over Kendrick Lamar Verse, Pointing to Trump ReferenceQueen Quadri
Def Jam Cuts Ties with Clipse Over Kendrick Lamar Verse, Pointing to Trump Reference
MusicDef Jam Cuts Ties with Clipse Over Kendrick Lamar Verse, Pointing to Trump ReferenceQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect