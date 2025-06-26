Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: June 27-June 29

From the high-energy St. Pete Pride Parade to the family fun at Busch Gardens' Sesame Street Safari of Fun, this weekend offers something for everyone. Catch standout comedy from Zoltan Kaszas and Zainab Johnson, or enjoy food, crafts, and local culture at Keel Farms and the Ybor City Saturday Market.

St. Pete Pride Parade

What: Celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community

Celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community When: Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 2 p.m. Where: Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg

Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg Cost: Free general admission, VIP Parade Glamstand for $75, and VIP Reserved Parade Viewing for $300

The St. Pete Pride Parade returns as Florida's largest Pride celebration, drawing hundreds of thousands to the downtown waterfront. This vibrant event honors the LGBTQ+ community with a spectacular parade, dynamic stage performances, local vendors, food, art, and advocacy. All are welcome to join this joyful, inclusive day of visibility and connection.

Zoltan Kaszas

What: A night of comedy with Zoltan Kaszas

A night of comedy with Zoltan Kaszas When: Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 27, 2025, at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.; and Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 6 and 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 27, 2025, at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.; and Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 6 and 8 p.m. Where: Side Splitters Comedy Club Tampa, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Side Splitters Comedy Club Tampa, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa Cost: $28.50

Zoltan Kaszas is a Hungarian-born, award-winning comedian celebrated for his sharp observational humor and viral appeal. Best known for his viral cat vs. dog bit, which has garnered over 68 million views, Kaszas has been hailed by The Atlantic as a "breakout star" and featured by The Guardian as one of the "ten funniest things" online. He continues to win fans with stand-up specials, such as "Modern Male," "White Lies," and "Honorary Jones."

Sesame Street Safari of Fun 15th Birthday Celebration

What: Family-friendly birthday celebration at Busch Gardens

Family-friendly birthday celebration at Busch Gardens When: Daily from Friday, June 6, through Sunday, August 3, 2025, during park hours

Daily from Friday, June 6, through Sunday, August 3, 2025, during park hours Where: Busch Gardens Tampa, 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Busch Gardens Tampa, 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa Cost: Included in park admission

Sesame Street Safari of Fun is turning 15, and all summer long, you can enjoy festive décor with garlands, balloons, and birthday surprises throughout the area. Join the Furry Friends Birthday Dance Party, enjoy themed storytime, and snap memorable photos with your favorite furry friends. It's a summer of singing, dancing, and joyful memories as Sesame Street Safari of Fun celebrates 15 years of furry fun.

Other Events

Spend your weekend enjoying a mix of laughter, local flavor, and fresh finds. Whether you're craving top-tier comedy, a mouthwatering food truck showdown, or unique artisan goods, there's something for everyone to explore: