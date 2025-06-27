Ybor City’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Back for 19th Year

Crowbar's wild hot dog showdown returns to Tampa this July 3. The 19th annual feast-fest mixes competitive eating with pulsing beats and street food. Since 2006, this gut-busting battle has stood as Tampa's first and fiercest wiener-eating challenge.

Organizers have cooked up a quirky twist for this year's bash, Murder on the Glizzy Express. Want in on the action? Grab tickets at $14.56 to catch both the eating frenzy and music acts at this Ybor City hotspot.

Local stars light up the stage throughout the night. Tampa's own Kristopher James brings soulful sounds, while Lychee Camp cranks up the energy. DJ Wally Rios keeps the crowd moving. In a special twist, hometown hero Gat$ makes his return while crafting fresh tracks with Roc Nation.

Outside, hungry fans can snag a bite from Clam Master Jay's stand. Their sizzling dogs have made them a sensation across Tampa Bay's food scene.

Think Coney Island meets concert hall, that's the vibe here. Between stuffed faces and stage acts, DJ Wally Rios drops beats to keep spirits high.

What started as a tiny local face-off has grown into a Ybor City summer tradition. As the event inches toward its big 20 in 2026, its mix of music and munchies keeps getting stronger.