Chris Brown Sounds Off: ‘Stop Comparing Me!’

Kayla Morgan
Chris Brown performs during The 11:11 Tour at T-Mobile Arena on August 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images

If there’s one thing Chris Brown wants to make clear, it’s this: he’s not interested in being part of the celebrity clique. The singer took to Instagram on Friday (June 27) to set the record straight—and he did not hold back.

Currently headlining the Breezy Bowl Tour, Brown posted a fiery message on his Story, telling followers he’s fed up with being compared to other artists. And he wants everyone to stop it.

“I wish yall stop comparing me to other [artists] and saying me vs someone else,” he wrote. “Until one of these artists do all this s--- by themselves with no help and the media constantly f---ing with them, then come holla at me.”

In other words: he’s built his career from the ground up—and wants some credit for that hustle.

Brown didn’t name names, but he made it clear that he feels shut out of Hollywood's inner circle. He added:

“I don’t f--- with celebrities… I’m not welcome in [their] circles.”

He emphasized that the Breezy Bowl shows are “dedicated to the fans who actually wanna be there,” and doubled down on his frustration with being tied to controversy:

“I BEEN OVERLY BUSTING MY A-- FOR THE LAST 20 years and I understand I will never be recognized for nothing more than drama!”

Although Brown didn’t point fingers, some fans believe the “drama” he mentioned includes his past legal issues. Just last week, Brown appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to a grievous bodily harm charge linked to an alleged 2023 assault in a London nightclub.

Despite the noise, Brown is keeping the music going. With help from Bryson Tiller and Summer Walker, his Breezy Bowl Tour wraps its European run on July 5 before heading to North America on July 30.

Chris Brown
Kayla MorganWriter
