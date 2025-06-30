Kehlani Drops New Music Video “Folded” Showing Off Dance Moves and Artistry

R&B artist Kehlani released a striking video for her latest single "Folded" through Atlantic Music Group. The piece unfolds in an unexpected spot — a dry cleaning shop.

Director City James sets the opening scene at "Nini's Fluff & Fold," where Kehlani stands behind the counter. The artist's words cut deep with lines like, "It's so silly of me to act like I don't need you bad / When all, all I can think about is us since I seen you last," as noted by Rap-Up.

Barefoot and wrapped in sheer fabric, Kehlani moves through shadows and splashing water. They spin between whirling clothes racks, switching outfits in bursts of color against the stark backdrop.

On social media, they shared the story behind the song. "It was about folding up someone's clothes that they left at your house...you're mad at them, but you cared enough to fold it [for them]," Kehlani expressed on TikTok to their 6.7 million followers.

They went on, adding, "So, come get your sh*t. I might be in a cute lil outfit waiting for you at the door, because give me one more try. It's that 'I hate that I love you' [energy]. Come back. This is kind of wrong, but the only way we gon' find out is if we find out, huh?"

The release comes after their standout show at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas. WWD also took notice of their bold style choices.

2025 marks a big year for the artist, as they continue to break records with their music. As Antimusic puts it, "Kehlani will open your eyes, open your mind, and open your heart. They also received two BET Award nominations this year for "Best Female R&B/Pop Artist" and "Video of the Year" for "After Hours."

Music professionals Khris Riddick-Tynes, who worked with her to create the Grammy-nominated hit "After Hours," along with Andre Harris, Donovan Knight, and Don Mills, helped shape the new track. These producers' past records include hits with artists such as Alicia Keys, Justin Bieber, and J. Cole.