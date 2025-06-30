La Segunda Bakery Marks 110 Years with $1.10 Specials

Starting July 5, La Segunda Bakery begins a two-week celebration of its 110th year. Their bakeries make an incredible 20,000 Cuban bread loaves each day across Tampa Bay, with locations in Ybor City, Kennedy Boulevard, Seminole Heights, and St. Petersburg.

The bakery dropped prices on half loaves to $1.10 through July 18. Want an espresso? That's $1.10 too. While you'll need to pick up bread in person, you can get coffee deals both in store and through their app.

"It's something I do every day, I thrive, and I just thank God for waking me up every day to make this bakery better," said Bryant Valdez, a 40-year staff member, to Fox 13 News.

Food & Wine's top 100 bakeries list features La Segunda among the best. Reviewers loved their handmade Cuban bread, known for its signature palm frond strips. Their café con leche and buttered toast got special mentions.

Back in 1915, Juan Moré opened this Tampa institution. A Cuban immigrant who served in the Spanish-American War, he set up shop in Ybor City. Now his great-grandson Copeland keeps the tradition going, using those same original methods.