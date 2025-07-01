ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

From Reality TV to Rap Royalty: Cardi B’s Commercial Glow-Up

Once known for her loud laugh and even louder personality on Love & Hip Hop: New York, Cardi B has evolved from reality TV favorite to Grammy-winning rapper and brand…

Kayla Morgan
Cardi B attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Once known for her loud laugh and even louder personality on Love & Hip Hop: New York, Cardi B has evolved from reality TV favorite to Grammy-winning rapper and brand powerhouse. T

Back in 2015, Cardi B was posting viral Instagram videos and working as a stripper to support herself before joining Love & Hip Hop. Fast forward to today, and she’s cashing in on fashion lines, fast-food collabs, and even a whip-smart spot during the Super Bowl. In her own words: “I’m just a regular, degular, shmegular girl from the Bronx.”

Cardi B: Brand Magnet Extraordinaire

It’s not just about chart-topping hits like “Bodak Yellow” or “WAP.” Brands are obsessed with Cardi's energy, honesty, and unapologetic attitude. In 2019, she became the face of Pepsi’s Super Bowl campaign, where she let loose her famous “okurrr” in front of millions.

Since then, she’s teamed up with Reebok, Balenciaga, and Fashion Nova, where her clothing line reportedly earned over $1 million in just 24 hours. Oh, and don’t forget the Cardi B & Offset Meal at McDonald’s, launched in 2023, which even got promoted during—you guessed it—the Super Bowl.

Not Just a Pretty Face: Cardi Means Business

What makes Cardi so powerful in the marketing world? Authenticity. She doesn’t change who she is for a brand—instead, brands change for her. “I feel like I represent the average woman,” Cardi said in a 2021 interview with Interview Magazine. That relatability has helped her turn personality into profit.

Despite controversies (and there have been a few), her influence keeps growing.

Cardi B's Glow-Up Is the Blueprint

Cardi B didn’t just cross over from reality TV to music—she built a whole empire along the way. She’s proof that talent, hustle, and a healthy dose of personality can take you from memes to mogul status.

cardi bEvergreen
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Sample Ethics for Rap Songs: The Complex Relationship Between Hip-Hop and Musical Borrowing
MusicSample Ethics for Rap Songs: The Complex Relationship Between Hip-Hop and Musical BorrowingKarandeep Arora
Public Enemy Drops Surprise Album, Celebrates 35 Years of ‘Fight The Power’ at Royal Albert Hall
MusicPublic Enemy Drops Surprise Album, Celebrates 35 Years of ‘Fight The Power’ at Royal Albert HallQueen Quadri
Paramount+ Drops New Five-Part Hip-Hop Documentary Series ‘Hip Hop Was Born Here’ with LL Cool J
MusicParamount+ Drops New Five-Part Hip-Hop Documentary Series ‘Hip Hop Was Born Here’ with LL Cool JQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect