Diddy Cleared of Major Charges, Found Guilty in Prostitution Case

Sean “Diddy” Combs was reportedly found not guilty of the most serious charges against him — sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy-but a jury on Wednesday morning convicted him of two…

Kayla Morgan
Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
(Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

Sean “Diddy” Combs was reportedly found not guilty of the most serious charges against him — sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy-but a jury on Wednesday morning convicted him of two prostitution-related offenses. Each carries a maximum 10-year sentence.

Jurors reached their decision after resuming deliberations following a partial verdict the day before. According to multiple reports, by Tuesday, they had agreed on all counts except the racketeering conspiracy charge. Deliberations continued into Wednesday, where they finalized their unanimous decision.

The case centered around disturbing accusations from two women who described years of abuse during relationships with Combs. Both said they were coerced into participating in sex acts at what were described as drug-fueled “freak-off” parties. The allegations included claims that Combs filmed, directed, and masturbated while watching the acts take place.

Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, Combs’s former longtime girlfriend, told the court that he raped her, physically assaulted her, and forced her into unwanted sexual acts throughout their 11-year relationship. A second woman, who testified under the alias “Jane,” said she was emotionally and financially dependent on Combs and unable to leave the abusive environment after becoming involved with him years later.

Combs has been jailed without bail since September, awaiting trial. His attorneys maintained that the relationships were consensual and claimed both women were motivated by the potential for financial gain. Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo described Combs’s relationship with Ventura as a “great modern love story,” even while acknowledging its toxicity.

Despite being cleared of sex trafficking and conspiracy, the guilty verdict means Combs now faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

