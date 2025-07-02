St. Petersburg Plans Month-Long Party for Pier’s Fifth Birthday

The city will fill July 2025 with festivities marking five years of the St. Pete Pier. Starting with Independence Day fireworks, the celebrations build up to a spectacular display of 1,000 drones painting patterns across the night sky.

"What began as an ambitious idea has become one of Florida's most beloved waterfront destinations," said Mayor Ken Welch to I Love The Burg. "The St. Pete Pier has welcomed millions of residents and visitors who have made it a part of their story."

July 4th starts strong. The morning brings runners to the Pier Run, while the 13th US Army Band fills the air with music. The next day, water sports take center stage: jet skis zip through waves, skiers glide past, and daredevils soar on flyboards.

Beats on the Pier strikes up on July 12. Musicians scatter across the grounds, building excitement until the night peaks with a free concert at Spa Beach Park.

Mid-month shifts the focus to well-being and treats. July 19 pushes physical limits with fitness challenges. The next day turns sweet: 40 ice cream makers set up shop, serving cold delights to beat the summer heat.

The grand finale on July 27 mixes science with spectacle. Visitors can watch self-driving cars cruise by, interact with robots, and peek into marine research. As night falls, drones paint the pier's story in lights above the water.

Weekly themes guide the fun:

July 4-5: Red, White & Views

July 12: Beats on the Pier

July 19-20: Fit & Fun Weekend

July 27: 727 Tech Day

Since 2020, this waterfront spot has grown into the city's prime gathering space. Spa Beach Park now draws crowds for music and food by the bay.